City sales tax use a ‘slippery slope’

Several weeks ago, Councilwoman Donna Tryon wrote a letter telling us city sales tax is capped at 2%. I was not aware of this. It appears this is a last option. To me, this is a slippery slope. Except for life or death, one rarely wants to use the last option.

Everyone running for an office, already there or having an idea should read an essay written by William Graham Sumner in 1883. One would think we would have learned something in 140 years, but I wonder!

Ms. Tryon is my representative. On my front step, she assured me she would try to look after my money even better than I do. So far, she has done her best to do so even though it hasn’t been easy for her.

I did not vote for the $52 million expenditure (for the recreation center). It frightens me that so many are willing to put this on the shoulders of our youth. There has never been anything made clear on how much money will be brought in. Thirty-five thousand dollars from the school is probably still tax money.

I love this city. For 25 years, my needs have been met. However, I do remember the city trying to deal with Iron Eagle Golf Course. I would read the accounts payable and be appalled at what was being paid out. I worry this new venture will end up in the city’s lap also, with the taxpayer footing the bill.

The state appears to at least be trying to get our taxes in line. Do we really want North Platte to be the exception?

Also, I want to comment on a lower minimum wage for teenagers. As someone who used to hire some teenagers, I believe this is appropriate. In most cases, the teenager hasn’t worked before, and training will be expensive. To make more money, they can become the best employee ever and earn raises. Be on time and work when scheduled. Volunteer to fill in. Be cheerful and helpful. Be clean and tidy. Leave the phone in your locker. Make yourself indispensable.

Nancy Munson, North Platte