Letter to the Editor: Clear contrast between Trump and Democrats

In response to Ron Holscher’s response letter (Sept. 16), I would like you to provide proof of everything you stated in your latest letter. No Democrat talking points or anonymous sources (a favorite of the Dems) or lying attorneys who are sentenced to jail.

How much misinformation about the Chinese virus did the so-called experts put out. President Trump did the right thing by not yelling “the sky is falling,” unlike the other side, who were throwing out numbers like “2 million could die.”

People have been able to see over the last six months the drastic difference between the two candidates and their parties: One who supports criminals and defunding the police, and President Trump, who totally supports law enforcement. One who would shut the country down again, and President Trump, who knows people should be able to make their own choice to open their businesses.

So after Nov. 3 when we will celebrate the reelection of Donald Trump, my hope is that all those who said they would leave the country if Trump won in 2016 will actually leave this time — except you, Ron; you’re too much fun.

Ruth Swoboda

Paxton