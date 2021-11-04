Letter to the editor: Climate summit scam

In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. Psalm 104:5: “He set the earth on its foundations; it can never be moved.” The earth’s axial tilt is 23.5 degrees. This tilt accounts for the earth’s weather and the changing seasons. We’ve been given water. Our earth is the perfect distance from the sun, which makes plant and animal life possible. The Almighty has set the conditions for an inhabitable world. And what the Creator set in motion, His creation cannot stop. We cannot knock the world off its axis, can’t shake it from its foundations.