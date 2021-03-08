 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Cocktails to go need to go away
For almost a year, Nebraskans have been able to purchase to-go cocktails from bars and restaurants through COVID-19-related temporary measures. I am writing to ask Nebraska lawmakers to follow science when it comes to addressing alcohol-related problems in our state. To make permanent the temporary measure of cocktails to go will increase alcohol-related harm.

Nebraska has a serious problem with drunken driving. If cocktails to go are made permanently legal, this would exacerbate an already deadly problem. In addition to drunken-driving harms, research also shows that increases in the number of alcohol businesses, especially those that sell alcohol to-go, are tied to incidents of violent crime. It is time to prioritize safety. Please make an effort to protect ourselves, our friends, our neighbors and our communities from more alcohol-related problems.

Jayna Schaaf

North Platte

