Conservatives in Unicam should not compromise

In response to the March 12 Telegraph editorial, the conservative voices are not the ones determined to ruin this legislative session; they are finally standing up for truth and what is right.

The left (Democrats) wants children to be able to have body parts removed to satisfy some mistaken belief that they should be the opposite sex. The proposed law, LB 574 prohibits this from being allowed on anyone under 19.

The only objection I have to this law is that it should be the age of 25. No one can buy a beer or chew till they are 21 but by golly they can have their penis or breasts removed when they are 16. This makes no sense.

It is well understood that the human brain is not fully developed until 25 or so.

To say that life is not black and white is rather like saying that men can experience menstrual cycles and have babies.

Bless the conservatives for standing and not again caving to the insane notion that compromise is always in order and a sure sign of success.

We compromised on the definition of marriage. Where did that take us? Now, if I don’t bake a cake for your gay wedding or coming out party I am sued to this side of eternity and my life is ruined.

Compromise can be good but not when it comes to truth. If we continue down this path of there being no truth, we have truly become a debased society.

Rush Limbaugh once said “they won’t quit till they get pedophilia.” I don’t think they’ll stop there.

Vern Friesen

Wallace