Letter to the editor: Consider alternatives to conservatorship

While many are joking about the #FreeBritney movement, this issue taps into a far deeper issue. #FreeBritney began as Britney Spears has been pursuing legal action to escape her conservatorship. However, just as in Britney’s case, many people who have a substitute decision-maker feel trapped with little or no ability to escape.

Conservatorships and guardianships are a legal process by which a court determines whether or not a person’s right to make decisions about where to live, whether to work, what to buy, who to spend time with and what kind of medical care to get is given to someone else. Even though Nebraska law allows for “limited guardianship,” in most instances of guardianship, the court takes away all of the person’s rights. This taking away of rights should be a last resort; however, for most people with disabilities it’s the norm.