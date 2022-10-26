Letter to the Editor: Consider nuclear power

Life cycle cost for energy is the sum of raw materials, construction, operating cost and decommissioning. It is expressed $/MWH (megawatt hours). Estimated costs are as follows: nuclear $69, solar $56, wind $50. All fairly similar.

Greenhouse gas generation in grams/KWH (kilowatt hour): solar 45, nuclear 12, wind 10. All much better than coal, 800, or natural gas, 400.

Capacity reflects the amount of energy that can be produced consistently. Wind 35%, solar 20%, nuclear 95%. Wind and solar are very weather dependent.

Typical useful life for wind is 15 years, solar 30 years, nuclear 50-plus years.

Small modular reactors (SMR) are the next generation of nuclear and promise to be less expensive, safer and quicker to build with an estimated life span that may extend to 100 years.

Compared to wind and solar, nuclear is comparable in cost, greenhouse gas generation, but much higher capacity, lower land use, and able to generate electricity on demand regardless of the weather. My information is from the International Energy Association.

So NPPD, how about a new nuclear plant next to Gerald Gentleman.

Ron Asher, North Platte