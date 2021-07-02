Letter to the editor: Contamination risks too great at proposed Sustainable Beef site

North Platte is about to allow Sustainable Beef to purchase land and two dry city lagoons to put a beef slaughter plant on top of one of the lagoons. This will connect to our town’s working sewage lagoon. The city blighted the site so Sustainable Beef could get tax increment financing and to use our town’s working sewage lagoon to pump waste into it.
This whole area is a wetland. This plant would sit on top of one of the sewage lagoons. There are two rivers on each side of it. The North Platte River is less than one mile north and the South Platte River less than a quarter-mile south. The rivers come together less than one mile east down river called the Points. The rivers and valley flood an average of every two to four years. Most of the floods are in the spring when snow melts in the mountains of Colorado. I have been part of the sandbagging of the homes close to the lagoons for over 40 years. When this happens, a boat is necessary for residents to get to the highway.
If this berm has a breach, it would contaminate the valley, both rivers, the wells, the fish, pets, wildlife, farm animals, the birds that use the wetlands for a habitat, and the towns east near the river.
This plant was kept a hush from the people. The location, starting construction date, building plans, blighting of the land and two lagoons, TIF loan for their financing, etc., were then revealed. lt was a done deal when they surprised the citizens.
There was no mention about wetlands, flooding, contamination of rivers. This location is fast, cheaper and qualifies for TIF financing.
It would take only one flood with the right conditions to weaken the berm or an accident at the plant to contaminate the valley and rivers. We have heard the words “expanding,” “increase in production.” Where but on more wetland?
Please share this letter with anyone or organizations who can help save our wetlands, air, rivers, wildlife and human health.
Delores Fugate
North Platte