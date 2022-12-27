Letter to the editor: Continuing to grow North Platte

Continuing to grow North Platte

When I moved back home to North Platte in 2002, I returned to a town that prevented itself from prospering due to an inability to work together. Things have really changed around here.

In the most recent November election, all of our existing City Council members were re-elected with a wide margin. The “Rec Yeah” initiative passed 65% vs. 35%, which is a symbol of unification and vision.

I feel like it is important for the community to begin to focus on the private fundraising that will be needed to support the proposed recreational enhancements, while continuing to support our existing important nonprofits. This project can’t be all taxpayer money.

So, I launched two Facebook posts offering a 5 ounce bottle of a low salt Cajun Seasoning blend that I produce in exchange for a $10 donation to this fundraiser.

From these two posts, over 250 bottles were immediately spoken for. I need to thank Jim, Amy and Bailey Smith, Zach Kring, and Finn Lucas for their help with production, in addition to the world’s most efficient bottle sealer, Jackie Lucas.

The first set of donations has been delivered to the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. Thank you, North Platte!

We are hopeful that ordering will continue throughout January to reach out goals. Please contact me at 308-520-2254 or go to my Facebook if you want info or some seasonings.

Or, you can pick them up at Westfield Small Animal Clinic or Prairie Friends and Flowers. The future is so bright here in North Platte that we all need sunglasses. This is because there are many people with passion that are working together to make things happen. Happy New Years!

Ty Lucas

City Council, Ward 2