Letter to the editor: Council member gives mixed message on property rights

I read with interest the North Platte Telegraph’s article in the May 4 paper about the North Platte City Council meeting. I live south of North Platte, so I don’t have any personal interest in the issue, but the meeting was interesting anyway.

The City Council is wrestling with new proposed residential zoning. Three council members — Ed Rieker, Donna Tryon and Mark Woods — felt LB 866 was interfering with property owners’ rights. I understand their fear of encroaching government regulation. However, then Ms. Tryon went on and tried to introduce an amendment to further encroach on property owners’ rights by trying to limit unusual homes, such as tiny homes, grain bin homes or cargo containers. Which is it, Ms. Tryon? Are you worried about interfering with property owners’ rights or not? I felt her statements ironic and contradictive.

Ms. Tryon also stated of people moving into duplexes or apartment complexes, “They have different lifestyles, they have different family makeups, they have different beliefs, they have different levels of respect.” I find this statement highly offensive and un-Christian. “Different” people are just people like “us.” They wish to have a decent job, a decent home and raise their family in a safe environment. Unless, of course, we are talking about Martians! Then I am with you all the way, Ms. Tryon.

Georgia Dircksen Nelms

North Platte