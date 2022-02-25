Letter to the editor: Councilman: TIF abuse is major concern

The proponents of the airport annexation to their credit openly stated that annexing this acreage will allow them to bring forth numerous TIF projects at the airport and throughout all North Platte where eligible. ln reference to the recent Telegraph article that states I am anti-TlF: Once and for all I am not anti-TIF. I voted whole heartedly for TIF for Sustainable Beef. The law was written for development on blighted and substandard land (old sewage lagoon). Those two words were chosen for a very good reason. Words have meaning. At almost every hearing to blight an area, I hear it said that the writer of the law didn’t really mean to choose those words and wishes he’d chosen something with a softer meaning. This is a lie!

Councilman Ty Lucas stated that he thought some of us were worried about TIF abuse in the areas under discussion by future city councils. I am worried about TIF abuse by the current council and development community.

TIF takes the increase in property taxes and rebates it to the owner/developer to pay for the land and infrastructure. This increases the infrastructure to be maintained by the city while taking away property taxes for the maintenance of existing infrastructure. The argument is that this increase in property taxes will provide the city with more revenue, so your tax levy doesn’t increase. Remember two or three years ago when the city asked the voters for a ½% raise in sales tax to pay for road maintenance (infrastructure)? The argument for TIF doesn’t hold up in the real world.

People ask for TIF because they say they can’t possibly develop their project without it. Remember the request to blight farmland and Sugarberry to develop a housing subdivision. lt was turned down, thanks to the neighbors in that area, so no TIF funds were issued. Within 30 to 60 days the developer was back at the Planning Commission with a plan to build, which passed as it should have. The builder is now building those same homes without the citizens’ tax dollars.

TIF is popular with the bankers because it covers approximately 15% to 20% (infrastructure) of the costs to build a project so they are more assured of getting their loans paid back. That’s you, the citizen, paying for 15 to 20 years of every project!

I do not believe in tax lncrement financing for any project that doesn’t benefit North Platte as a whole. Sustainable Beef is one of those projects, with over 800 good paying jobs and tremendous growth for our city; otherwise TIF is just stealing money out of our pockets and putting it in the developer’s.

Mark Woods

North Platte City Council member, Ward 4