Letter to the editor: County courthouse needs a parking lot
Attached is a letter I wrote to the Lincoln County commissioners about a year ago and never got an answer. I would like to know if anyone else would agree.

To the Lincoln County commissioners:

I know that you have a lot on your plate, but I would like to make a suggestion. The last two times that I went to the courthouse to do business, I had to park two blocks away and walk back to the courthouse. In the near future, would it be feasible to set aside funds and make a parking lot where the lawn is on the south side of the courthouse? It is almost impossible for the handicapped to come to the courthouse to do business. I am not handicapped, but I am 90 years old and it is difficult at times to go to the courthouse. I have been to several cities and towns to find that the courthouse is quite accessible for people to visit.

I would appreciate a reply from you.

Bud Warner

North Platte

