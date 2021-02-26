Letter to the Editor: Cozad FFA’s red, white and blue supports charity

In particular, Mr. Ventura was offended by the FFA students’ decision to support the scholarship fund Folds of Honor by wearing shirts and dressing in red, white and blue colors. Folds of Honor is a charitable organization founded in 2007 to raise money to help fund the education of children and spouses of veterans who either lost their lives or became permanently disabled in the line of duty. Folds of Honor as a charity receives consistently outstanding ratings, with a 98.23 aggregate score from Charity Navigator and over 90% of donations going directly to scholarships. It has awarded nearly 30,000 scholarships to children and spouses of veterans on the basis of unmet educational needs. More information on Folds of Honor can be found at foldsofhonor.org .

We are not aware that Mr. Ventura has any familiarity with the Cozad School District in any way. To our knowledge he has never visited our school, and he did not reach out to us to discuss his concern prior to making his own determination about our intentions and sharing it widely, and this is why respect and discourse, and not assumptions, are so critical at this time in our country. Indeed, all we are able to discern from a simple Google search is that Mr. Ventura is an educator in the Omaha metro area who appears to have shared in the terribly unfortunate circumstance of losing a spouse like so many of the recipients of Folds of Honor family scholarships. We are sympathetic to these experiences, and sensitive to ensure that all individuals in our district feel welcome in our school.