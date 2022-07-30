Letter to the Editor: Crises all around; better leaders needed

Much has been written about Hunter Biden's laptop. An FBI investigation on Hunter wrongly labeled verified info as disinformation, according to whistleblowers. Agent Timothy Thibault tried to hide the information, apparently.

Even the New York Times says the laptop is legit. Miranda Devine's book details the deals Hunter Biden made with China and CEFC China Energy Co. The book tells of the Big Guy getting 10%. Wonder who that could be? Joe Biden earned over $17 million during the Trump era.

Did you hear “we” sold millions of barrels of oil to China from our oil reserves? Like we don't need this oil.

China is also buying American farmland. The land in Texas and North Dakota is near military facilities. This is so stupid, one would think, knowing China is an enemy.

Readers probably know the Jan. 6 committee is working for an insurrection charge on Trump. If found guilty, the 14th Amendment would prohibit him from holding office again.

Epoch TV is reporting Trump sent a message on Jan. 6 telling people "to be peaceful and go home." This message was deleted and his account locked!

Add in the border mess costing taxpayers $200 billion a year, we have major crises.

Perhaps better people can be elected in the future!

Dennis Beavers, Cozad