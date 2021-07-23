Letter to the editor: CRT foes seek to whitewash US history

In response to Ruth Swoboda (letter to the editor, July 14),
You’re part of the crowd that wants to “white”-wash American history. Part of the healing process is acknowledging your wrongs.
The people against critical race theory act as if when the Europeans first came to America there were no Native Americans here and that slavery was a good thing for the Africans who were brought to America.
You want to deny the American holocaust that almost wiped out the Native American population. That the European settlers not only waged wars, but also used biological warfare in the form of diseases Native Americans were purposely exposed to. The main reason the buffalo were hunted almost to extinction was to destroy the Plains Indians’ way of life. The U.S. government broke every treaty they signed with the various Native tribes. If the Native Americans would have known their fate, they would have wiped out every European that landed on America.
The Black experience in America was just as bad. Slavery was a degrading/demoralizing experience before the Civil War. Then after the end of Reconstruction in 1877, it made a virulent comeback in the form of Jim Crow laws and KKK terrorism. The Plessy v. Ferguson 1896 Supreme Court decision upheld racial segregation under the “separate but equal” doctrine, which according to history was only separate and never equal.
You want to whitewash the role white Americans had in the history of America. Being able to unite us only comes from exposing people to the truth of America as experienced by non-white people. You teach history to prevent people from repeating the mistake of the past. People can’t change racist attitudes unless they know what those attitudes are and the history behind them. Beliefs like yours do nothing to heal the racial divide in America that has only gotten worse since ex-President Trump’s embrace of white nationalism. Are you against CRT because it already makes you feel guilty?
Mitchel Rickett
Brady