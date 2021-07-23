Letter to the editor: CRT foes seek to whitewash US history

In response to Ruth Swoboda (letter to the editor, July 14),

You’re part of the crowd that wants to “white”-wash American history. Part of the healing process is acknowledging your wrongs.

The people against critical race theory act as if when the Europeans first came to America there were no Native Americans here and that slavery was a good thing for the Africans who were brought to America.

You want to deny the American holocaust that almost wiped out the Native American population. That the European settlers not only waged wars, but also used biological warfare in the form of diseases Native Americans were purposely exposed to. The main reason the buffalo were hunted almost to extinction was to destroy the Plains Indians’ way of life. The U.S. government broke every treaty they signed with the various Native tribes. If the Native Americans would have known their fate, they would have wiped out every European that landed on America.