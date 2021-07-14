Letter to the editor: CRT will keep US divided by race

Little kids on a playground don’t see color. They see other kids to play with. You want white people to claim they are racists, and if they don’t feel they are, you will call that racism. So if they teach CRT (critical race theory) in school, white kids will think they are bad for being white — something they have no control over. And what it will teach Black kids is they are victims and don’t stand a fair chance in life because they are black. How insulting is that to Martin Luther King Jr., Dr. Ben Carson, Jackie Robinson and Barack Obama, who made it all the way to president of the United States.