Letter to the editor: CRT will keep US divided by race

In response to Hope Hunt’s letter (July 6): You, Ms. Hunt, are part of the ignorant crowd that is keeping this country — or trying to — divided by race.
Little kids on a playground don’t see color. They see other kids to play with. You want white people to claim they are racists, and if they don’t feel they are, you will call that racism. So if they teach CRT (critical race theory) in school, white kids will think they are bad for being white — something they have no control over. And what it will teach Black kids is they are victims and don’t stand a fair chance in life because they are black. How insulting is that to Martin Luther King Jr., Dr. Ben Carson, Jackie Robinson and Barack Obama, who made it all the way to president of the United States.
You also want kids taught about all the so-called genders and all forms of sexual contact that go along with it. And I’m sure you think it’s fine to start teaching this in the first grade — which is the plan. Well, I’ve got news for you, lady: “In His image they were made male and female.” It should be left up to the parents what to teach, not the schools.
Ruth Swoboda
Paxton