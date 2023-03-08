Afterthoughts on my "Dancing With the Local Stars" experience:

To the North Platte Public Schools Foundation, I cannot thank you enough for nominating me. Your encouragement, enthusiasm and your hard work with a smile did not go by unnoticed. My experience was over the top. Like Tom Petty said, "It's good to be king, if just for a while." You made me feel like a king.

To Janna Ryan and Sonja Voycheske, my teacher and dance partner, we did it. The feedback I've received has been humbling. After weeks of hard work, they turned me into a dancer for a night. Thank you both.

To McDonald Elementary family, the love and support from all of you is overwhelming. You have changed my life in such a positive way. From students, alumni, parents and staff, you always have my back. Your love and generosity is something to behold. And I'm a very proud McDonald Mustang.

To administrators and department heads, shame on you. The only thing I received from you was the sound of silence. No congratulations. No good luck. No encouragement. You had three months to talk to me, but instead I was snubbed. I realize I'm just a custodian, but there seems to be a disconnect between you and me. My door is always open to help solve this issue.

P.S. The above examples would be a great model for an action plan.

"Big Dan" Koehler, North Platte