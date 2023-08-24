The third International Bazaar was at the D&N Event Center Sunday. The Daughters of the American Revolution Sioux Lookout Chapter participated.

Our mission is to promote patriotism, historical preservation and education. We provided Pledge of Allegiance cards, quizzing questions about the American government that are asked on citizenship tests, constitution books, and information on becoming a member of DAR.

Multiple nationalities were represented at the event along with performances by diverse groups throughout the day. It was amazing to see the various cultures thriving and sharing their ethnic origins and contributions. Nebraskans benefit from the diversity and inclusion of these rich and vibrant cultures.

DAR shared a booklet that was created in the 1920s to help Japanese people study for the citizenship tests. Studying these questions helps citizens realize the depth and breadth of our freedoms and responsibilities. A DAR display about American Indians and the powwow were also included. Hope is central to sustainability.

The International Bazaar of Hope was a high-quality adventure with high quality diverse food options, unique entertainment, country displays from around the world, and even an area for children to play. Many thanks to Mid-Plains Community College Basketball team for interacting with all attendees.

Molly O'Holleran

DAR regent, Sioux Lookout Chapter