Letter to the editor: Decision not to get vaccine affects others

Please consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine and booster.
Currently in Nebraska and throughout the country, hospitals are being forced to make difficult decisions in canceling necessary procedures, including living-donor kidney transplants. The severity of this situation would be decreased if more people would get a COVID vaccine and booster. The cancellation of these surgeries affects many people.
To those who believe their decision to not get a COVID vaccine and booster affects only themselves, please think again.
Lisa Huebner
Hershey