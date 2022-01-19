 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Decision not to get vaccine affects others
Letter to the editor: Decision not to get vaccine affects others

Letter to the Editor

Please consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine and booster.

Currently in Nebraska and throughout the country, hospitals are being forced to make difficult decisions in canceling necessary procedures, including living-donor kidney transplants. The severity of this situation would be decreased if more people would get a COVID vaccine and booster. The cancellation of these surgeries affects many people.

To those who believe their decision to not get a COVID vaccine and booster affects only themselves, please think again.

Lisa Huebner

Hershey

