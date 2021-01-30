Letter to the editor: Democrats destroy railroad jobs

Terry Sigler (letter to the editor, Jan. 28) is now or was the chairman of the Lincoln County Democratic Party and is retired from the Union Pacific Railroad. He worked as a conductor and was the legislative representative for his Local 286 for many years. I too was a legislative representative as well as a local chairman for my Local 200 for many of those years.
Mr. Sigler and I were members of the state legislative board. We endorsed political candidates for political office. What Sigler didn’t mention in his letter criticizing Rep. Adrian Smith for not being concerned with the loss of railroad jobs in Nebraska and across the nation is that Sigler and the Democrat Party endorsed and voted in the Democrats who are destroying railroad jobs. He endorsed Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. Those candidates are either socialists, communists-Marxist or progressive left-leaning Democrats.
In 2000 I was local chairman and the legislative representative for the 3rd District Local 200. Those I represented worked the coal run from North Platte to Morrill and through freight service North Platte to Cheyenne, Wyoming. On the coal run (North Platte to Morrill) there were approximately 130 to 140 conductor and 130 to 140 engineer jobs in the pool. After Obama and Clinton’s war on coal, the number of jobs is currently around 30 conductor and 30 engineer turns. There are also losses of equivalent numbers on runs east out of North Platte. Don’t forget the loss of shop jobs, maintenance of way jobs, clerk jobs, etc. Jobs lost never to return.
I would encourage all working men, women, union members and nonunion members to leave the Democrat Party now if you value liberty and freedoms. The Democrat Party is not the party of the working Americans. That Democrat Party I once was a member of is dead and gone.
I do agree with Mr. Sigler on this point: There should never be less than two crewmen on every working train!
Jeff Rosenthal
North Platte