Letter to the editor: Democrats destroy railroad jobs

Terry Sigler (letter to the editor, Jan. 28) is now or was the chairman of the Lincoln County Democratic Party and is retired from the Union Pacific Railroad. He worked as a conductor and was the legislative representative for his Local 286 for many years. I too was a legislative representative as well as a local chairman for my Local 200 for many of those years.

Mr. Sigler and I were members of the state legislative board. We endorsed political candidates for political office. What Sigler didn’t mention in his letter criticizing Rep. Adrian Smith for not being concerned with the loss of railroad jobs in Nebraska and across the nation is that Sigler and the Democrat Party endorsed and voted in the Democrats who are destroying railroad jobs. He endorsed Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. Those candidates are either socialists, communists-Marxist or progressive left-leaning Democrats.