Letter to the Editor: Democrats' record poor

I think the poor record of the Democrats should be summarized before midterms. Inflation of 8% is at a 40-year high and affects everyone. Janet Yellen said it will continue for several years.

We could talk about the poor energy policies. Betting on untried tech was foolish as was President Job Biden's ploy of trying to get the Saudis to hold off oil cuts until after elections.

Our border is a mess. The DHS has sent illegals from next door to Timbuktu. So how funny was it when Florida and Texas sent immigrants to sanctuary cities? Oh how the Jennies squealed!

Crime is a huge problem in cities, along with a million homeless. Additionally it seems our military is undersupplied. Leadership needs to step up. There are ticking time bombs all over the globe.

It seems the present leadership elites are more concerned with expanding their wealth than helping taxpayers. Nancy Pelosi on her trip to Taiwan brought along her son. Seems they made additional stops to scout for cobalt and other material necessary for electric vehicles.

I hope our farmers can continue to feed the millions. Inflated prices and drought have hurt! Fuel and fertilizer prices have doubled and tripled. Will diesel be available? There has been very unwise uses of reserves.

John Durham found the FBI offered Christopher Steele a million dollars to authenticate his bogus info on Donald Trump. Would a similar offer now on the Bidens’ dealings with China lead to payouts?

Voters must demand accountability. The public doesn't trust the corporate media for honest news. We can hope Twitter will now allow equal presentation of ideas. Major TV networks should try that.

Dennis Beavers, Cozad