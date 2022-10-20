Letter to the Editor: Democrats’ terrible economic policies? Maybe not

Recently, Republicans Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Adrian Smith appeared in North Platte to celebrate Sustainable Beef, a planned beef processing plant. Bad timing.

Just weeks earlier in the Telegraph, Fischer attacked Democrats for their “truly terrible economic policies.” Really? One of those policies gave Sustainable Beef some $20 million to help cover costs for wastewater treatment.

That policy was the American Rescue Plan Act — which passed without a single Republican vote, either in the House or the Senate.

Did any Republican at the ceremony — Gov. Pete Ricketts, Fischer, Smith on down, acknowledge this? Not a chance.

This is what “conservative” Republicans do, isn’t it? Criticize “tax and spend” policies that benefit their voters and then show up to take credit for the progress Democrats pass into law.

Fischer did vote for President Biden’s infrastructure bill, for the included broadband. Not Smith. He let the Democrats pass that one for his constituents, too.

That said, all best wishes to Sustainable Beef from this Nebraska Democrat. We’re happy to help!

Linda Deeds, North Platte