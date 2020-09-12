Ron Holscher is offended by the hateful signs in the yards of his neighbors but evidently not offended by the hateful signs in his letter to the editor (Sept. 6) where he calls his neighbors racist, indecent, callous, decadent, reprehensible, classless, rebellious, mean-spirited, unprincipled, cultic, negligent, stubborn, selfish, completely lost in a fog of denial, uninformed, misinformed and completely unaware suckers.
This while the Democrats offer resistance to the principles and freedoms upon which our country was built. Nothing is more racist than their identity politics and rejection of individual freedom, accountability and equality. Their sanctuary cities and open borders are a mortal threat to our security and sovereignty. Their push toward a communistic “Green New Deal” that would bankrupt the country, confiscate our cars and destroy entire industries. Their plan to take away our choice of doctors and our health care decisions and put them under the control of the government. Their hostility to religious liberty and the Bill of Rights. Their anti-Americanism and destruction and rewriting of history. To destroy our historic role as a light on a hill, the beacon of freedom to the world.
Ron Guthrie
Ogallala
