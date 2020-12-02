Letter to the editor: Dems’ actions since ’16 far from ‘unifying’

To Joe Biden:

Even though I refused to listen to your “acceptance” speech, you were calling for the unity of all us Trump supporters. Well, here are some of the things I remember from you and your socialist party over the past four years.

I remember four years ago when President Trump also called for unity. And how was that met by you and your party?

I remember how congressional members of your Democrat party responded by boycotting his inauguration. Unifying our country there, don’t you think?

I remember how you and the Democrats cheated and used the highest law enforcement institutions in the country to illegally spy on President Trump’s campaign.

I remember how you and the Democrats created fake, made-up articles of impeachment against President Trump.

I remember when your speaker of the House ripped up President Trump’s State of the Union speech on national TV. A real classy move and truly unifying moment.

I remember how you and the socialist Democrats tried to impeach President Trump over a Ukraine phone call. You accused the president of “pay to play.” Then come to find out it was really you, Joe, and your son Hunter.