Letter to the editor: Dems’ actions since ’16 far from ‘unifying’

To Joe Biden:
Even though I refused to listen to your “acceptance” speech, you were calling for the unity of all us Trump supporters. Well, here are some of the things I remember from you and your socialist party over the past four years.
I remember four years ago when President Trump also called for unity. And how was that met by you and your party?
I remember how congressional members of your Democrat party responded by boycotting his inauguration. Unifying our country there, don’t you think?
I remember how you and the Democrats cheated and used the highest law enforcement institutions in the country to illegally spy on President Trump’s campaign.
I remember how you and the Democrats created fake, made-up articles of impeachment against President Trump.
I remember when your speaker of the House ripped up President Trump’s State of the Union speech on national TV. A real classy move and truly unifying moment.
I remember how you and the socialist Democrats tried to impeach President Trump over a Ukraine phone call. You accused the president of “pay to play.” Then come to find out it was really you, Joe, and your son Hunter.
I remember how you blamed the president over the virus loosed on the world by your buddies, the Communist Chinese.
I remember how you and your Democrat cohorts encouraged rioting and looting in our cities, calling them “peaceful protests.” Great example of “unity.”
I remember how you Democrats use the news media and the power of the press to spread vile lies and false information about our president.
I see how you and the socialists are trying to steal the election with fraud, corruption, dead people voting, more people voting than registered voters, votes being switched from Trump to Biden. That’s some unity!
We remember all of this, Sleepy Joe, and you and your band of thugs and frauds will be held accountable.
Fred Perlinger
Paxton
