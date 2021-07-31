Letter to the editor: Dems sink deeper into liberal cesspool

Responding to Mr. Touchy Feely’s letter to the editor (June 22), a while back Mr. Holscher, in an earlier letter, described himself as a touchy-feely individual.

Now to the subject of Democratic-run states and cities. They have the highest rates of violent crime, murders, robberies, carjackings, arson. You name it, they have it. They do little to stop it. Some liberal Democrats want to defund the police. How idiotic can these people be. Chaotic mess on the border with illegals — the only reason Democrats want them here is for their votes.

When speaking of liberal politicians one needs to realize they are the biggest hypocrites ever. They don’t want to be held accountable for anything. They will lie, cheat, steal, whatever it takes to get their way, no matter how immoral and disgusting the tactics they use are. Sounds like the description of a psychopath, no doubt in my mind some are.

I wonder how long normal Democrats will put up with their party’s deeper sinking into the liberal cesspool.

Oliver Dawson

North Platte