Letter to the Editor: Dentist made care affordable

Thank you, Angie Turner, for your letter to the editor. I have a brother who's a Type 1 diabetic. He moved back to North Platte from Oklahoma. He is on Medicaid, and he wasn't able to go out of town to see a dentist. I felt so sad about him and was worried about how his teeth looked. When he told me he hadn't been to a dentist in two years, I went to our regular dentist and told the staff there about my brother's situation.