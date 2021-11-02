Letter to the editor: Disclosure discrepancy raised issue of Groene’s residency

The NADC ruled in Groene’s favor, relying on a legal opinion that a person might have multiple residences, none of which must be disclosed on the NADC financial statement. My issue was his failure to disclose an asset, but the senator is correct in that there is another, more important question: Which Lincoln does he reside in — the county of Lincoln or the city of Lincoln? The question gained even greater relevance after he sold his home in North Platte. As far as I can determine, Groene no longer owns any real estate in District 42, but does in Lancaster County.

This isn’t just about some minor discrepancy on a report very few read or even know about. Consider this: If Groene no longer has a residence in North Platte, he can’t represent District 42 in the Legislature. A different set of Nebraska laws determines the residence of elected officials.