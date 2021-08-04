Letter to the editor: Don’t put faith in government

This and that:

Picture ID at the voting booth: Consider what this means. Democrats can only vote once. Dead people can’t vote at all. Discrimination! Yes?

How much money in entertainment fees does the DNC/CPUSA/Biden bunch get from other countries and various entities in this country.

Someone said it is “time for mandates.” Who is that clown? No one owns anyone in this country.

Eternal: God is trustworthy and true. Rights come from God. Put your trust in God and not in “government.”

On the subject of government: We the people are the government.

The single greatest threat to health in this country, be it of the nation or the individual, economic, mental, physical or spiritual, is that bloated bureaucracy that calls itself the federal government. Trust them not!

The only thing to fear is the wrath of God. That is eternal — forever. All else is fleeting inconvenience.

Remember: Know God, know life. No God, no life.

Michael E. Scott

Maywood