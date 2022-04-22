Letter to the editor: Earth Day ignored; aid to Israel vs. Ukraine

There are two issues I’d like to address:
Earth Day on April 22, except for Dear Annie, the only thing even related in our paper was wasting 400 avocados.
Internationally, I saw a graphic on our local TV station that depicted the amount of money (as in armaments that the U.S. has contributed to the defense of the Ukrainian people) equal to the amount we, the U.S., contribute to Israel. My question is: Why in the world do we give Israel that much money, or any, really. If we can afford to give Israel that much, then we need to give Ukraine twice as much.
Joe Ruhlman
North Platte