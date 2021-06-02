Letter to the editor: Ed board pursues progressive agenda

I would like to respond to the Telegraph Guest Opinion by Robin Stevens published May 25. Stevens is the State Board of Education representative for District 7, which is about the western half of the state. From his perch of power, Stevens regurgitated the talking points that had been doled out to the board by Matt Blomstedt of the Nebraska Department of Education.

Stevens claimed he was “pleased with the turnout” (May 7) but “also discouraged by those who believe falsehoods about these (proposed health education) standards.” He also stated he doesn’t know where these thoughts are coming from but “they need to stop. It continues to cause division that is harmful to all of us.” Stevens implies that the overwhelming pushback against sexualizing our children and teaching ideology of critical race theory is seen as spreading lies and causing division. Since the state does not legislate any state health standards, the board has chosen this route of their own volition, thus being the source of the division. Stevens fails to understand that concerned citizens are not going to stop; they are going to continue to shine a light to expose this assault on our children. The “falsehoods” he stated have all been substantiated by research on several fronts. Stevens hasn’t a clue where these “falsehoods” are coming from, but the individuals and groups are freely sharing their information on sites like Protect Nebraska Children and referencing them in their public comments.