Letter to the editor: Efforts to advance pickleball court project appreciated

The North Platte City Council recently voted 8-0 to help resurface the Memorial Park pickleball courts and we are grateful! Special thanks to former Mayor Dwight Livingston for sharing our vision for pickleball and the economic development it will bring to our community and to Mayor Brandon Kelliher for continuing that encouragement and support after taking office! We appreciate City Administrator Matt Kibbon, city Park and Rec’s Layne Groseth and Lyle Minshull, and City Engineer Brent Burklund for their guidance and leadership to get the job done right. Our task force committee and members’ hard work and countless volunteer hours are to be commended. Samantha Geisler, North Platte Area Sports Commission events & marketing specialist is a tremendous asset for our community, and her assistance and input have been priceless.

This project owes its success largely to a significant $7,000 grant from