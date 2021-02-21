Letter to the editor: Efforts to advance pickleball court project appreciated

The North Platte City Council recently voted 8-0 to help resurface the Memorial Park pickleball courts and we are grateful! Special thanks to former Mayor Dwight Livingston for sharing our vision for pickleball and the economic development it will bring to our community and to Mayor Brandon Kelliher for continuing that encouragement and support after taking office! We appreciate City Administrator Matt Kibbon, city Park and Rec’s Layne Groseth and Lyle Minshull, and City Engineer Brent Burklund for their guidance and leadership to get the job done right. Our task force committee and members’ hard work and countless volunteer hours are to be commended. Samantha Geisler, North Platte Area Sports Commission events & marketing specialist is a tremendous asset for our community, and her assistance and input have been priceless.
This project owes its success largely to a significant $7,000 grant from
Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, which in turn led to the generosity of numerous businesses and individuals. The D&N Event Center not only provides us with a winter venue to grow the game with five indoor courts but also made a wonderful donation to complete our resurfacing project at Memorial Park pickleball courts. The numerous events (large and small) and sporting activities (young and old) that are held at the center is remarkable, and the community service that is offered by the D&N to our local youth is impressive. We are forever grateful to Dwight Livingston; Mickey Callaghan; Brandon Kelliher; the Baldridge Food Co.; Lindsay Pedersen, Attorney; Scott Abstract; Barrett Klemm, D.D.S.; Walmart Distribution Center; Equitable Bank; Dave Hovden; Pals Brewing; George Evans; Bobbi Isom and Glenn Petersen for investing in our project.