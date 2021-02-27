Letter to the editor: Election integrity or voter suppression?

Voter caging by a political party is sending mail to lists of registered voters and compiling a list of the mail that is returned marked as undeliverable. They then argue that these names should be eliminated from the voter rolls.

Despite congressional passage of the National Voter Registration Act, which severely limited the ability of political parties to use such data to purge voter rolls, the Republican Party persisted in that and other “ballot security” practices, which led to a consent decree in 1982 with court oversight of the Republicans.

In 1987, the decree was extended by the court after the Republicans continued the practice by challenging black voters whose mail had been returned as undeliverable. The decree was modified again in 1990 and again in 2004 after another round of black voter suppression attempts.

Not until December 2017 did the court allow the decree to expire. Need I point out that was the year President Trump began his term.

This letter has been, admittedly, a long-winded history lesson in the quest by the Republican Party to suppress minority and other voter rights.