Letter to the Editor: Election is about more than Trump, Biden

Barbara Zapata (letter to the editor, Oct. 22) talked about caging illegals. The Obama administration constructed the cages!

Then President Trump was accused of calling dead soldiers losers/suckers. This was reported by the Atlantic and Washington Post from anonymous sources. Maybe it was their own biased brains.

Ms. Zapata apparently sides with the immigrants. The Dems promise Medicare for all. We have 27 million citizens without coverage, so that sounds good. However the cost of $37 trillion over a decade has to be paid somehow. Many say it would ruin our economy.

America sends out around $39 billion in foreign aid annually. Shouldn’t countries care for their own citizens? We can’t even care for our half million homeless.

The blue states give out a lot of benefits. As a result they are deeply in debt.

This election is about more than Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Trump has drawn negativity from day one. Hunter Biden’s emails should be a cause for concern. Who all received money from China and the Ukraine? Hunter’s ex-partner (Tony Bobulinski) says the emails are true.

So will America follow the path of capitalism or socialism? Stay tuned.