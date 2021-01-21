Letter to the editor: Ensure other states follow election rules

In 2017 Democrats rose to object 11 times during the certification of President Trump’s Electoral College victory. There was no question Donald Trump had won the most votes in any of those states, but I don’t remember a single Republican congressman or newsperson calling saying these people were being undemocratic.

This year the tables were turned in every way. States like Pennsylvania changed their rules through the actions of courts and election judges when our Constitution say state legislatures are supposed to make those decisions. And when members of Congress like Rep. Adrian Smith rose to point that out, Democrats and their allies in the media started screaming this was undemocratic.

Nebraska set its election rules the right way, and our part of Nebraska voted overwhelmingly for President Trump. We should be thanking Rep. Smith for making sure our voices are heard by pointing some of the states that Joe Biden won didn’t follow the rules like we did in Nebraska.

I don’t want the federal government telling Nebraska how to hold elections, but I do want to know other states are following the rules when they count their votes.

Tom Baker

Trenton