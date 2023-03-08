Sustainable Beef has broken ground on their meatpacking facility. We have heard of the cattlemen's anticipation, of our town builders' excitement at the prospect of community growth and economic development, of progress in construction to meet the housing need.

The Episcopal Church stepped forward to add another important dimension: How will our community prepare for the incoming multicultural population.

On March 5 the church sponsored a panel of five from Lexington, citizens that continue to be an integral part in the community's inclusion of workers and their families employed at the IBP, now Tyson, plant in Lexington.

Key words in the discussion were: attitude, communication, collaboration, inclusion, support. Key actions suggested were: bring all aspects/all agencies in the community (county) to the table to plan, ask questions, seek solutions and handle issues.

Closing thoughts from the panel were: Embrace this opportunity. Diversity is a strength. Our people have benefited. Our children's lives are enriched. This pulled our community together. We learned from our mistakes. As in our own immigrant stories, there are still people seeking the American Dream

Thank you to the Episcopal Church. I hope the community can set the table and continue the talk.

Ann Jones, North Platte