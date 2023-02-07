The Legislature wrote legislation, LB 744 (Nebraska Revised Statute 50-1501) in 2018 that exempted themselves from qualifications challenge except by one person at one specific point in time.

Sen. Dan Watermeier: "... the bill provides clearly that only a losing candidate has standing to challenge an election outcome or file a qualifications challenge." (floor debate LB 744, Feb. 2, 2018). Amendment 1801 to LB 744 "... clarifies that members of the Legislature are subject to challenges under the Legislative Qualifications and Election Contest Act, and not under the election statute that applied to other elected officials." (Watermeier, floor debate LB 744 Feb. 12, 2018).

Public records indicate there is sufficient evidence to support my challenge that Sen. Tom Brewer's primary residence is in Cass County, Legislative District 2, and not Sheridan County, Legislative District 43: His voter registration toggles between Cass County and Sheridan County; his driver's license is Cass County; his business address as vice president of Paladin Support Group is Cass County; his primary residence for a 100% homestead tax exemption is Cass County.

Legislators take an oath to uphold the Constitution of Nebraska. In this instance, specifically Article III, Section 8, "And no person elected as aforesaid shall hold his office after he shall have removed from such district."

Some senators today appear to believe popularity, convenience, time left in office and /or whether they're hearing from constituents or the media constitute a basis for upholding the Constitution of Nebraska. Some of the same senators in the Legislature in 2018 are now among the senators telling we the people that term limits need to be extended another term — eight years isn't long enough for them to write legislation we must live by.

The people are the second house of Nebraska state government. As a member of that second house, I am calling upon the Legislature to remember their oath of office to uphold the Constitution of Nebraska, to respect the rule of law and to respect the second house, the people of the great state of Nebraska.

Sherri Bacon, Valentine