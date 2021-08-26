Letter to the editor: Ex-county treasurer weary of ‘bashing’

I am writing this “Letter to the Editor” on Aug. 24 to clear something up which has gone on long enough. I am tired of the media and the county commissioners endlessly bashing my name, integrity and knowledge to do the county treasurer’s job. I will have far more to say in an article I am writing as I am only allowed 300 words here. We will see if the media is as quick to publish it as they are to publish “their views” with my name attached! I am aware of “freedom of the press”; however, at this point I want people to know the following: Shelli Franzen (guilty or not guilty) was NEVER my deputy. Twice now (Aug. 10 and Aug. 22) the paper has reported that. They couldn’t be more wrong. Shelly was hand-picked by the commissioners serving at the time of my dismissal and a retired treasurer. (I will discuss my dismissal in my article). MY deputy was never given the opportunity to be the interim treasurer even though it is a state statute as was the whole “removal” process. All of which was done incorrectly.