Letter to the editor: Ex-county treasurer weary of ‘bashing’

I am writing this “Letter to the Editor” on Aug. 24 to clear something up which has gone on long enough. I am tired of the media and the county commissioners endlessly bashing my name, integrity and knowledge to do the county treasurer’s job. I will have far more to say in an article I am writing as I am only allowed 300 words here. We will see if the media is as quick to publish it as they are to publish “their views” with my name attached! I am aware of “freedom of the press”; however, at this point I want people to know the following: Shelli Franzen (guilty or not guilty) was NEVER my deputy. Twice now (Aug. 10 and Aug. 22) the paper has reported that. They couldn’t be more wrong. Shelly was hand-picked by the commissioners serving at the time of my dismissal and a retired treasurer. (I will discuss my dismissal in my article). MY deputy was never given the opportunity to be the interim treasurer even though it is a state statute as was the whole “removal” process. All of which was done incorrectly.
The ONLY thing I was guilty of was trying to catch up on office work and getting tired of the constant harassment being handed out on a daily basis to our office! I was not guilty of taking ANYTHING as was proven, yet once again, the media and commissioners are trying to take away the focus of the issue at hand by bashing my name. As I said, I am “breaking my silence” in an article to come. IF they do not print it, I promise, I will find a way to get it to you, the voters — YOU did NOT make the wrong choice!