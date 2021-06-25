Letter to the editor: Exempt nylon flags from traditional retirement burning

I am writing to inform you about a problem that I believe touches all areas of the United States.

The proper method for flag retirement is by burning and burying the ashes. That method does well for cotton and polyester flags.

Nylon flags, however, become a problem when the retirement detail tries to burn them. Nylon does not burn! Nylon, in a hot fire, will melt into a black ball of goo. Smoke produced from melting nylon is full of carcinogenic fumes.

I believe each of you needs to address this problem and exempt nylon flags from the old-fashioned method of burning.

I suggested we provide triangular boxes to post offices nationwide, marked as priority mail and shipped to one of 50 locations; one designated location in each state. The boxes would be “franked” and be free of charge to the consumer.

Ultimately, the boxes would be loaded in waterproof containers, shipped to East or West coast ports, loaded aboard naval forces ships and deep-sixed into the ocean depths. This suggestion would create jobs and be good for the country.

Please address this issue for the sake of cancer-free air.

Wishing all of you well in your duties.