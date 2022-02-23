Letter to the editor: Expansion of UNMC programs would benefit rural health care

For several years, I have served on the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Chancellor’s Board of Counselors, and I am writing this letter in support of LB 721 and LB 950.

UNMC’s educational programs in Kearney would be expanded significantly under LB 721. The bill would provide needed health care workers in rural Nebraska, ultimately improving the health and vitality of rural communities. Rural Nebraska needs this assistance.

The Global Center for Health Security, which has been a lynchpin for response to the COVID-19 pandemic, would receive additional funding under LB 950. The bill would provide $10 million for the center. This center has been a godsend for schools, businesses, federal and state governments, and others during the pandemic. The investment would allow the center to maintain its leadership role in infectious diseases and allow Nebraska to maintain prominence in health care preparedness and response to all disasters.

Please contact your senator to voice your support of these two bills, which will have significant impact to this area.

Judy Pederson

North Platte