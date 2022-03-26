Letter to the editor: Feeling unsafe under Biden

How safe do you feel with thousands of illegals coming into our nation including criminals, terrorists and drugs killing thousands of Americans each year. President Biden and his administration will absolutely do nothing. How can we force this administration to change their policies on immigration. This is a crisis that should be stopped immediately.

Biden and his administration are liable for 100% of this inflation, which is at a 40-year high and will not improve until we drill our own oil and gas, which our country has plenty. Why should we buy oil from terrorist nations that hate our guts — what is this administration thinking.

Crime is at an all-time high — defunding the police was a big mistake and I don’t know who they will blame this on. Our country is headed down the wrong path and we do not have a leader and administration to help us. Just hang on and hope for the best. I felt a lot safer under Trump administration.

Dean Nielson

Brule