Letter to the editor: ‘Fiddler,’ North Platte’s progress impress her

We have been visiting North Platte for 40 years. Our most recent trip was to attend the premiere of “Fiddler on the Roof.” My wholehearted congratulations go out to the directors, actors, musicians and all the others who worked behind the scenes to create this wonderful masterpiece. The attention to detail, costumes, acting and music created a delightful evening surpassing my expectations.
However, there is more. The town is filled with creativity and excitement from the new park near the hospital, to the Prairie Arts Center, to the downtown facelift.
Congratulations to the town leaders for the foresight to make some amazing changes in your city.
Marilyn Henderson
Sioux Falls