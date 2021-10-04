 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: ‘Fiddler,’ North Platte’s progress impress her
0 comments

Letter to the editor: ‘Fiddler,’ North Platte’s progress impress her

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We have been visiting North Platte for 40 years. Our most recent trip was to attend the premiere of “Fiddler on the Roof.” My wholehearted congratulations go out to the directors, actors, musicians and all the others who worked behind the scenes to create this wonderful masterpiece. The attention to detail, costumes, acting and music created a delightful evening surpassing my expectations.

However, there is more. The town is filled with creativity and excitement from the new park near the hospital, to the Prairie Arts Center, to the downtown facelift.

Congratulations to the town leaders for the foresight to make some amazing changes in your city.

Marilyn Henderson

Sioux Falls

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News