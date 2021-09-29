Letter to the editor: ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ top notch production

You don’t have to drive to Omaha or Denver to see an outstanding musical production. There’s one going on this weekend at the North

“Fiddler on the Roof” is not just good, it is great! Directed by Darrell Drullinger and music directors Mary Lynn Horst and Karen Matthies, with a cast of 35 and a 12-member orchestra, this production will have you tapping your toes. And best of all, you are going to leave the Neville Center with a smile on your face and feeling really good.