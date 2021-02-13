Letter to the editor: Firearm registry a dangerous idea

There is legislation proposed before the United States Congress, HR 127, which requires all firearms and ammunition be registered. This information would be accessible to all federal, state and local law enforcement, as well as the military.

We all know how secure our computer systems are on a federal level, let alone the local level. Imagine what an enemy could do with this information, especially when coupled with Google Maps. They would have maps to our house as well as pictures. An invasionary force would know exactly where all of our guns are and how many.

For those of you who do not own firearms, the criminal element would have the same information and could determine where the guns are not. They would know where they could rob and rape with impunity. No one would be safe.

President Joe Biden has already promised that he was coming to get our guns. Keep in mind that Adolf Hitler used gun registration to confiscate guns prior to World War II.

Our answer is to contact our representatives in Congress ASAP:

Sen. Deb Fischer — 308-234-2361

Sen. Ben Sasse — 202-224-4224

Rep. Adrian Smith — 308-384-3900

Richard Hoffman

North Platte