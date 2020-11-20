Letter to the Editor: First socialism, then communism

The socialist says, “Let’s talk about it.” When you get into socialism you will be told by the communist: “My way or you’re dead.” Communism is the goal.

The state will determine who is allowed to have children, which children are to be born and when it is time to die.

A quote from George Bernard Shaw: “I also made it quite clear that Socialism means equality of income or nothing, and that under socialism you would not be allowed to be poor. You would be forcibly fed, clothed, lodged, taught, and employed whether you like it or not. If it were discovered that you had not character enough to be worth all this trouble, you might possibly be executed in a kindly manner, but whilst you were permitted to live you would have to live well.”

Health care for the elderly? No elderly, no problem.

Communist tactic: Accuse your opponents of your own evils. The DNC/CPUSA are examples of all the names they have called President Trump. They are the liars, hypocrites, frauds, homophobes, bigots, racists. Donald Trump is an honest man, a man of moral integrity. He is a leader! One of “We the People.”