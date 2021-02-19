Letter to the editor: Fischer, 42 others betrayed country

Well, Deb (Fischer), you and your 42 co-conspirators did exactly what Trump expected. You betrayed this country and supported a man who cared nothing about America.

You can hide under the belief that it was unconstitutional to impeach him since he is no longer in office, but the reality of it is that because of him a riot took place that could have ended in many deaths. This includes your own, since mob violence knows not and cares not who are its victims.

Five people died as a result of this riot and five families will grieve their loss; but that did not seem to matter to you and the other 42 when you voted to acquit Trump for his call to riot.

You and the others will have to live with this shame the remainder of your lives, knowing that to possibly preserve your political career, you stooped at the feet of the man who, if push came to shove, would sacrifice your political career and American democracy for his own benefit. I plan to remind you every Feb. 13 of your betrayal of your oath of office.

Remember the three Capitol policemen who died either directly or indirectly from this riot did so in an attempt to protect you and the others in the Capitol regardless of your political affiliation. I hope you are proud of yourself.

Michael Cook

North Platte