Letter to the editor: Fischer defends infrastructure vote

Nebraskans know roads are in my DNA. One of my proudest accomplishments in the Legislature was the Build Nebraska Act, a law that is now helping to build roads all across our state. Recently I supported a bipartisan core infrastructure proposal in the U.S. Senate. Next to national defense, I believe there is no greater priority for the federal government than maintaining and modernizing our nation’s infrastructure. And that’s where I believe we should invest our precious tax dollars — not in reckless social spending.
With such a long legislative process, some details of the final Senate bill have been misunderstood. I’d like to share what’s really in it.
The bill I supported has funding for roads, bridges and small-airport grants for communities like North Platte. It also provides critical funding for broadband. Without connectivity, young people will leave rural communities and our local economies won’t be able to keep up.
The bill contains a provision I wrote to help agriculture. It will allow for an additional 150 air miles on the destination of a livestock hauler’s haul to ensure they can transport their critical goods safely and efficiently. The bill funds water projects and streamlines the government approval process for large infrastructure projects. And contrary to misinformation, it does not implement a “vehicle miles traveled” tax.
The bipartisan bill was not perfect, but it was the best possible option. Democrats could have jammed through a bill with zero Republican priorities. Instead, I had input and secured important priorities for our state and our nation.
Finally, I voted against the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget. I also oppose the Democrats’ upcoming effort to raise the debt ceiling. As your U.S. senator, I will continue to fight for responsible investment in our communities and oppose reckless social spending on bad ideas.
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer
Washington, D.C.