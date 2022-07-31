Letter to the Editor: Fischer, Sasse show true feelings about vets

Fischer, Sasse show true feelings about vets

Well, Deb (Fischer) and Ben (Sasse), your recent vote against the veterans toxic fumes bill certainly should solidify your standing with Mitch McConnell while only showing us veterans how much you really appreciate our service to this country.

Please do us a favor and stop spreading your false claims about being for the vets, and above all stop showing up at events to honor vets where you give your speeches claiming to honor them for their service.

Nobody likes it when a person uses their political office to say one thing about an issue and then flips when they are told to act another way simply to gain political favor. This was your chance to show veterans that you really mean what you say about supporting them, and frankly you both failed.

Michael Cook,

North Platte