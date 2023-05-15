Last October, American Legion Post 163 held a flag retirement ceremony disposing of somewhere around 700 flags. Since then, I notice flags whenever I am driving around town.

It is great to see so many American flags being flown in all areas of town. The amazing thing I see is all the flags that are torn, faded or otherwise in disrepair. A lady told me this is disgraceful treatment of our flag. "Disgraceful" is the correct word.

Look up at your flag, and if it is in poor condition, take it down, replace it or don't fly it at all. There are badly treated flags all over town, including residential, businesses and even government buildings. Once again, disgraceful.

There is a drop box for flags in front of the flagpole at the American Legion on East Fourth Street. Please use it. Please show the respect the American flag deserves by flying a new flag before Memorial Day.

Dennis Lombardi, North Platte