 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, nptelegraph.com is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tami Timmerman-Lashley

Letter to the editor: Food for thought

  • 0
Letter to the Editor

When you wake up for your morning coffee, don’t complain about the cost of food at the supermarkets. Without food in our mortal bodies, we wouldn’t exist. And don’t complain about the price of fuel at the gas pumps. Without fuel, your cars won’t run. Listen, all — the police, the firemen and the funeral directors — they don’t complain about the fuel at the gas pumps. Are you the public any exception to the rule?

Here’s food for thought in your minds. I don’t complain about entertainment like rodeos or ballgames, and some of you even go in credit card debt!

So don’t complain about the price of food or gas at the pumps.

Bob Christensen

North Platte

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News