Letter to the editor: Food for thought

When you wake up for your morning coffee, don’t complain about the cost of food at the supermarkets. Without food in our mortal bodies, we wouldn’t exist. And don’t complain about the price of fuel at the gas pumps. Without fuel, your cars won’t run. Listen, all — the police, the firemen and the funeral directors — they don’t complain about the fuel at the gas pumps. Are you the public any exception to the rule?