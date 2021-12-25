Letter to the editor: Food Pantry grateful for toy-drive sponsor

The volunteers at the North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry would like to thank the staff of Brown’s Shoe Fit Co. for sponsoring a toy drive for our pantry patrons.

Thanks to Owner/Manager Adam Holt, Assistant Manager Debbie Chrisman and all of the staff at Brown’s for assisting us with this endeavor.

We were able to distribute toys to 20 families from North Platte and the surrounding area.

This is why you shop local, folks; local businesses take care of local people!

Jennifer Swoboda

North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry